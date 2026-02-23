Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Single vaccine could protect against all respiratory pathogens

Feb 23, 2026, 7:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A person getting vaccinated.
Henry Romero/Reuters

Early research raised hopes for a vaccine that would protect against all respiratory pathogens simultaneously, rather than just a single disease such as influenza.

Traditional vaccines prime the immune system for specific targets, such as a protein on a virus. The new system, delivered via nasal spray, boosts the system’s communication signals, putting it on a higher alert. In mice, the spray reduced infection rates from viruses including flu and SARS-CoV-2, as well as common bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus, for about three months.

Vaccinologists were cautiously excited, although there remain reasons to be skeptical: Mice’s bodies are apparently somewhat different from humans’, and keeping the immune system on permanently high alert could have downsides.

Tom Chivers
AD