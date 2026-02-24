Semafor launches Semafor China weekly news briefing

Semafor today launched Semafor China, a weekly news briefing debuting as part of Semafor’s 2026 major editorial expansion.

With China dominating global headlines — from trade policy and technological competition to economic headwinds and geopolitical tension — Semafor China will be a must-read weekly executive briefing on the biggest story in the global economy. Pulitzer winner Andy Browne will anchor the newsletter, which will also be the destination for a new Asian CEO interview series by former Fortune Asia Executive Editor, Clay Chandler.

Designed for global CEOs, business decision-makers, and government and policy leaders, Semafor China will feature key voices inside and outside China to explain how China’s public and private-sector successes, failures, and choices are shaping industries, markets, and the new world economy. Semafor China will be a sophisticated weekly guide for leaders who need to understand China’s economy, its role in global markets, and its ambitions in technology, finance, and energy to make informed decisions.

Semafor China will deliver: