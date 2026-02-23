Robot vacuum hack exposes live video from 7,000 customers

A Spain-based hobbyist’s effort to rewire his robot vacuum allowed him to access live video from 7,000 homes worldwide.

The software engineer wanted to steer his Chinese-made DJI Romo with a video game controller, so used an AI tool to hack it, unintentionally gaining access to thousands of robots, he showed The Verge. DJI has reportedly fixed the problem, but the incident reveals again that web-connected devices could create “an army of internet-connected robots” to use as surveillance tools, Popular Science said.

Our data is often vulnerable via unglamorous routes: A hack of a mailroom-services company in Texas may have led to the largest data breach in US history last week, Fox News reported.