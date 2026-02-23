OpenAI deepens consulting ties

OpenAI on Monday announced multiyear deals with four major consulting firms, part of the startup’s quest to get more businesses, not just individuals, to embrace its products.

The agreements with Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, and McKinsey amount to a bet that consultants can harness AI before it hollows out their core business.

Consulting firms invested billions with hopes to lead companies through the AI boom, but clients found many consultants lacked AI expertise themselves. Several consultancies now require AI proficiency for some hires, with a focus on exceeding what a client could generate using the tech themselves.

A recent study showed AI can’t yet do the work of a human consultant, but is on track to replace some tasks.