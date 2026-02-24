No end in sight for Ukraine war at four-year mark

Russia’s war in Ukraine enters its fifth year today, a grim milestone that brings with it little hope for peace.

US-mediated talks haven’t resolved sticking points over territorial concessions and security guarantees, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that the Russians are “playing with [President Donald] Trump and playing with the entire world.”

The White House remains optimistic, though. Trump “has a humanitarian heart and wants this war settled,” a White House official told Semafor, adding that the administration “has made tremendous progress with respect to ending the war.”

But most geopolitics experts now believe the war will end in a “frozen conflict.” And Washington lawmakers keep talking about increasing penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin, but long-rumored sanctions still haven’t materialized.

“I think this thing ends when Putin starts to run out of money,” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told reporters.