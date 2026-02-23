Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Iran protests grow as Trump weighs strikes

Feb 23, 2026, 6:41am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
A US aircraft carrier.
US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman/Handout via Reuters

US President Donald Trump is weighing a strike on Iran, as the country was roiled by fresh anti-government protests.

Negotiators will meet again on Thursday to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, with Trump reportedly telling advisers that if the regime does not end its atomic ambitions, he will order a targeted strike followed by a much larger attack aimed at toppling the leadership. Trump’s senior aides have advised him to give diplomacy a chance first, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, students at several Iranian universities staged protests, the first major rallies since January’s crackdown that left thousands dead. Iran is bracing for conflict with the US, and scrambling to rebuild tattered defenses: It has reportedly agreed to buy Russian shoulder-mounted anti-air missile systems.

Tom Chivers
AD