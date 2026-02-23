Iran protests grow as Trump weighs strikes

US President Donald Trump is weighing a strike on Iran, as the country was roiled by fresh anti-government protests.

Negotiators will meet again on Thursday to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, with Trump reportedly telling advisers that if the regime does not end its atomic ambitions, he will order a targeted strike followed by a much larger attack aimed at toppling the leadership. Trump’s senior aides have advised him to give diplomacy a chance first, Axios reported.

Meanwhile, students at several Iranian universities staged protests, the first major rallies since January’s crackdown that left thousands dead. Iran is bracing for conflict with the US, and scrambling to rebuild tattered defenses: It has reportedly agreed to buy Russian shoulder-mounted anti-air missile systems.