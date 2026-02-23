Impact of US government shutdown spreads

The shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security is now on its 10th day. And with the snowstorm on the East Coast, there will be no Senate or House votes until Tuesday.

That’s not the reason the shutdown stretches on. Instead, it’s a stalemate in negotiations over immigration enforcement changes. Currently, we’re not hearing much optimism.

Meanwhile, the shutdown is getting more noticeable. The Trump administration suspended the Global Entry program for travelers returning to the US, though the domestic TSA Precheck program is still in operation, after an initial announcement that it would be suspended.

The last lengthy partial government shutdown ended in part due to public pressure as the effects on travelers mounted. But this one stems from Democrats’ opposition to Trump’s immigration enforcement policies — and it’s hard to see it ending over effects on the public alone.