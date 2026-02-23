Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Ethiopia, Eritrea risk new war as tensions escalate

Feb 23, 2026, 8:56am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The Tigray region of Ethiopia.
The Tigray region of Ethiopia. Gunter Fischer/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

Ethiopia and Eritrea appeared on the verge of war, as longstanding tensions in the Horn of Africa threatened to spill over into full-blown hostilities.

Deteriorating relations between Addis Ababa and Asmara have created a “powder keg” in the region, the International Crisis Group warned; Ethiopia accuses Eritrea of arming rebels, while the latter says the former has declared war.

The two have long been at odds, with territory at the heart of the dispute. Landlocked Ethiopia — one of Africa’s biggest economies — says it has a historic right to maritime access, which it lost when Eritrea seceded. The threat of war has sent prices in the region soaring, with many hoarding foodstuffs. “The situation is very frightening,” an Ethiopian political analyst told DW.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD