Death of Mexican cartel leader sparks widespread violence

Mexican authorities killed the leader of the country’s most powerful cartel, responsible for exporting a large share of US-bound fentanyl.

The death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” sparked violence in almost two-thirds of Mexico’s states, underscoring the widespread power of his Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will be hoping his killing will alleviate pressure from Washington, which has threatened further tariffs if her government does not crack down on drug flows that kill tens of thousands of Americans each year.

Still, some experts in Mexico fear the cartel’s power will remain unchallenged: When previous kingpins have been caught or killed, drug production rarely dropped.