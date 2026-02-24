Exclusive / Data reveals scale of US allies’ China hedge under Trump

Trips by Western officials constitute about half of all diplomatic visits to China during Donald Trump’s second term so far, according to a Semafor analysis of Chinese government data.

That compares to only a quarter of visits during Trump’s first term and Joe Biden’s presidency.

The leaders of 12 distinct Western nations have visited China in the 13 months since Trump returned to office — compared to 19 in his entire first term.

The findings quantify a global shift — emphasized most recently by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to China this week and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s last month — in which Beijing is courting Washington’s traditional partners, nations now hedging between the superpowers.

For Beijing, the trips “send a powerful message… about China’s great-power status and America’s diminished reliability,” The Economist wrote.

AD

Despite a host of underlying disputes, the bonhomie is a “material improvement” after years of “decoupling” talk.