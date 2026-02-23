CEOs weigh seeking US tariff refunds after Supreme Court ruling

Global CEOs faced a difficult choice following the court ruling canceling US President Donald Trump’s tariffs — whether to push for refunds on the duties, or avoid his wrath.

Major trade groups immediately called for companies to be handed back money as a result of last week’s Supreme Court decision, a figure that could amount to billions of dollars and which Trump himself has said could be tied up in litigation for years.

Justices gave no guidance on whether refunds should be issued. Several company bosses are taking time to digest the ruling’s full implications, many gaming out what Trump’s response might be: The president has already announced a blanket 15% global tariff under a different law.