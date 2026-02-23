Brazil seeks new trade allies amid tariff uncertainty

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva accelerated his global diplomatic push, forging new trade agreements amid global upheaval.

Brasília and Delhi agreed to a mining pact following Lula’s visit to India last week, with both nations vowing to play a bigger role in rare earths production, an industry currently dominated by China.

South Korea’s president, meanwhile, hailed a “new leap” in ties with Brazil following a meeting with Lula in Seoul. Both leaders agreed to closer trade links, including in minerals too.

Brazil has been hit by some of Washington’s steepest tariffs, and even if those could be reduced after the US Supreme Court tariff ruling, Brasília is keen to ease its reliance on the world’s biggest economy.