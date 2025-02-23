US ramps up pressure on Ukraine over minerals deal

Washington is ramping up pressure on Ukraine to strike a minerals-for-security pact, as Kyiv expressed openness to such an agreement.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the deal in the Financial Times, saying it was not economic coercion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who is trying to salvage his relationship with US President Donald Trump — said Sunday that “we are ready to share,” adding that he would resign in exchange for peace and NATO membership for Ukraine.

The negotiations come as Russia launched its biggest drone attack yet on Ukraine Saturday after three years of war.

Meanwhile, officials from Moscow and Washington are set to meet for a second time in Saudi Arabia this week to discuss an end to the conflict.