US aid claim sets off India political row

A false claim that the US had spent millions on “voter turnout” in India has sparked a political firestorm in New Delhi.

The claim originated from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, marking “another example of the global chaos wrought by Musk” as the tech billionaire works to slash spending and foreign aid, The Washington Post wrote.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has echoed the theory that foreign actors sought to boost his opposition, leading some analysts to worry Modi could further tighten rules on foreign funding for civic groups.

But while US President Donald Trump and his allies embolden Modi politically, India’s economy remains under the threat of reciprocal tariffs, a pledge Trump renewed over the weekend.