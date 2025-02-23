Events Newsletters
Divisions emerge among American right over Trump, Musk approach

J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Feb 23, 2025, 12:08pm EST
politicsNorth America
Elon Musk holds a chainsaw onstage as he attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Nathan Howard/Reuters
The News

US President Donald Trump’s aggressive start to his second term is exposing fault lines among the American right.

A recent Reuters poll found a “notable portion” of Trump supporters opposed some of his early actions, including calls to abolish the Department of Education and to take over Gaza.

At a UK political summit, anti-woke American journalist Bari Weiss warned conservatives against being swallowed by the far right: “If a political movement does not police its ranks, does not draw lines… it cannot long endure.”

Some Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, are privately trying to counter Elon Musk’s scorched-earth approach to cutting the federal government, Politico reported. And after Musk emailed every government employee Saturday threatening their jobs if they didn’t reply with a list of recent accomplishments, some agencies, including those with Trump’s cabinet picks at their head, told staff to ignore it.

