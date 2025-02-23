Conservatives projected to win German election as far right rises

Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union party is projected to win the country’s national election, according to exit polling, putting Friedrich Merz on track to lead as the next chancellor.

The election has also seen the far-right populist Alternative for Germany party post its highest-ever showing, picking up about 20% of the vote. A longstanding mainstream “firewall” against extremist parties will keep the AfD from power, but its surge marks “a vote of no confidence in the political center,” Der Spiegel wrote, compounding the challenges Merz faces: He is tasked with repairing transatlantic relations and reinvigorating the world’s third largest economy.

Merz’s chancellorship, Politico wrote, will test “whether he can lead Germany and Europe in defending the fraying liberal order without the US — or whether… it’s already almost too late.”

AD

Still, the results will set off fraught coalition negotiations, with the conservatives unable to rule on their own. Incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left party is set to finish in third, and will likely have a role in a new coalition.