US slaps 500 new sanctions on Russia after Alexei Navalny’s death

Washington has announced 500 new sanctions on Russia in the wake of the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and to mark the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions will target people involved with Navalny’s imprisonment at an Arctic penal colony, and those coordinating Russia’s war efforts. The U.S. is also placing export restrictions on 100 Russian businesses.

The sanctions — which follow a tranche of similar ones issued by the European Union — “will ensure Putin pays an even steeper price for his aggression abroad and repression at home,” U.S. President Joe Biden said.