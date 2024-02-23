Trump PAC likely committed felonies, Wisconsin ethics panel finds

An ethics panel in Wisconsin has recommended felony charges against a fundraising arm of former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, alleging it sought to circumvent campaign finance laws in an attempt to unseat a top GOP lawmaker in the state.

The bipartisan panel alleged that Trump’s team skirted campaign finance laws with a scheme they said was intended to hurt the reelection chances of Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, after he refused to back Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Wisconsin Ethics Commission said it found probable cause that Trump’s Save America committee — as well as several state and local Republican officials — committed felonies, recommending that district attorneys look into the allegations and prosecute them. It’s rare for such panels to pursue serious charges, according to The Washington Post.

The panel alleged that during a 2022 primary for the Wisconsin Assembly in which Vos was running, the Trump PAC donated to county parties, which illegally steered the money to support Vos’s primary challenger. While individuals can only give a maximum of $1,000 to individual candidates, there is no cap on donations to political parties.

If district attorneys don’t act on the panel’s recommendation within 60 days, the Wisconsin panel can refer the request for prosecution to the state’s Attorney General, Josh Kaul. At least one DA told The Post she would make a decision quickly.