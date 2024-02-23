How Ukraine became a dirty word at CPAC

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Republicans who flocked to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference brimmed with reasons to re-elect Donald Trump. The biggest: world peace.

“Stop the bipartisan warmongers in Washington who constantly beat their war drums, who have pushed us to the precipice of World War III and a nuclear catastrophe,” said ex-Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat-turned-independent now seen as a potential Trump running mate.

“We gotta get it over to Donald Trump to stop it,” Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said, in an onstage discussion about ending U.S. aid to Ukraine. “He knows there’s no winning for Ukraine. He can work a deal with Putin.”

Two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, four months into the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the 50th annual gathering of conservatives described America’s foreign entanglements as mistakes, blundered into by Joe Biden and the “globalists” who backed him.

There was no appetite at the Gaylord National Harbor for continued Ukraine war funding, stalled in Congress by a conservative bloc of House Republicans. The Republicans who supported the war effort, including Nikki Haley, didn’t make the trip, and wouldn’t have been welcomed if they did. Some politicians, said former Trump national security official Kash Patel on Friday, were captured by a defense industry that “sent our sons and daughters to die for other peoples’ fights.”

That attitude, once held by a frustrated faction of the conservative movement, was universal at what’s now a resolutely pro-Trump conference. In a shrunk-down exhibit hall, where attendees could play a Jan. 6-themed pinball game or sample Woke Tears Water — sold by a Ukrainian immigrant — the John Birch Society had reserved two booths, loaded with copies of “New American” magazine.

“We just can’t keep printing money and funding foreign wars and globalism,” said Michael Smart, a JBS coordinator in Virginia.

At the same time, there was no public display of the pro-Russian revisionism that’s been popular on parts of the right — and there were frequent disavowals of Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t think everybody’s rooting for Putin. They don’t know what the plan is,” CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp told Semafor. “When I hear [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy talk, I don’t think he’s ever explained what the strategy is. He’s said he’s in a desperate situation, running out of ammunition, but how many times do American taxpayers have to write a big check to prolong a conflict?”

At a Thursday panel about the Freedom Caucus’s work in the House, which included stopping war funding, the rationale was clear. “This bit where we just give billions and billions of dollars of American treasure away is unacceptable,” said Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry. “Nobody — not me, not us, not anybody — agrees with what Vladimir Putin and Russia has done. Not any of us. But the Biden administration, or anybody else, hasn’t told us what the endgame is. How are we spending all your hard earned tax money over there? Where do we finish this thing?”