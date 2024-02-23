CPAC shines spotlight on Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei is set to take the stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) today, an event centered around former U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters.

In a relatively short time, the eccentric TV commentator-turned-president is shaping up to be a popular global conservative figure whose economic policies are backed by the IMF and whose populist appeal has attracted Trump’s MAGA base.

Several other foreign leaders have also been put on the much-anticipated speaker list, including Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele.

But Milei is playing his cards carefully in the U.S. — and his meetings with both Democrat and Republican leaders this week suggest he wants to forge strong relationships with Washington regardless of who is running the White House.