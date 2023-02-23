What experts are saying about strengthening US-Taiwan ties

The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. plans to deploy 100 to 200 troops to Taiwan, quadrupling the present number, while also increasing military training for Taiwanese soldiers in the event China invades the island it regards as a breakaway province.

These plans have been in the works for months, the Journal reported, and were fast-tracked in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Last week U.S. Rep Mike Gallagher, chairman of the new House select committee on China, travelled to Taipei to meet senior officials. Shortly after, multiple reports suggested that the U.S. was ramping up support for Taiwan to counter China’s growing military power.

On Tuesday senior American officials in Washington held talks with a delegation of Taiwanese leaders, including Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, a rare such meeting.