Ukraine unveils new banknote symbolizing alleged war crimes and a 'FCK PTN' stamp

The image of the hands tied together could be an allusion to atrocities in the city of Bucha, where Ukrainian soldiers found residents who had been killed with their hands tied behind their back.

Ukraine said it was evidence that war crimes were committed, while Russia called the mass graves a "fabrication."

REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Andriy Pyshnyi, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, said the new commemorative banknote "will depict on a small piece of paper a year of emotions, patterns, content and iconic things."

The current 20-hryvnia bill features a portrait of influential Ukrainian writer and poet Ivan Franko; a commemorative version was released in 2018 to mark the 30-year anniversary of Ukraine's independence.