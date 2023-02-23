The best British reactions to UK's #Tomatogate

Some equated the quest for tomatoes to a bloody battle.

Major supermarkets including Tesco, Aldi, Asda, and Morrisons have all placed limits on the number of tomatoes and other veggies shoppers can buy. People who were lucky enough to have tomatoes joked that they were willing to swap them for villas or tickets.

A BBC News presenter said there may be "riots as staff come on for brekkie" in the BBC cafeteria, as traditional English breakfasts lacked tomatoes and eggs.

AD

Thérèse Coffey, the U.K.'s Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, made headlines Thursday for saying that Brits should "cherish the specialisms that we have in this country," and presented turnips as a seasonal alternative to tomatoes.

Naturally, that generated its own wave of reactions and memes. Many joked about traditional tomato-based dishes that would not be as good with a turnip substitute.

Others compared Coffey's remarks to the Blackadder sitcom, in which turnips are a recurring comedic bit.