South Africa's airline privatization plan at risk over market dominance fears

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

South Africa’s plan to partially privatize its national airline is in trouble.

The country’s competition regulator may not approve the deal, according to three people familiar with the matter, and the government hasn’t allocated enough money to clear the airline’s debts.

South African Airways collapsed in 2019 and was bailed out through a business rescue process which involved the government paying its 10.5 billion rand ($58 million) debt in preparation for a new ownership regime.

A new consortium chosen as partners by the government called Takatso, which includes investment firm Harith and Global Airways, was announced in 2021 as the government's equity partner to own 51% of the airline.

The competition authorities are concerned that the involvement of Global Airways, which owns Lift, an operating airline, poses a market consolidation risk, according to officials at the ministries of finance and public enterprises, and an official who works for Takatso. They said the Competition Commission, the main regulator, has started investigating the possibility that the new company would stifle competition if the deal goes through.

AD

The Competition Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Semafor Africa.

Beyond questions of competition, the deal also faces financial challenges. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday allocated one billion rand ($54 million) to complete the insolvency programme — far short of the 3.5 billion rand ($192 million) required to honor the airline's historical debt.

"The partial fulfillment of this obligation is not what Takatso Aviation had expected," said Takatso spokesman Thulasizwe Simelane, in a statement responding to the budget allocation. He said it was about half what they expected.

"The budgeted 1 billion rand will settle some, but not all of the outstanding amount. It therefore falls short of what it would have taken for the government to completely clear this obligation, which is one of the conditions for the finalization of the SAA Transaction with the Strategic Equity Partner," he said.