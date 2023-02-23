Some ‘middle-class’ wealthy donors are annoyed about being ignored by DeSantis

Some “middle-class” wealthy donors are annoyed by the lack of attention from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, one of the two early Republican presidential front-runners.

Six GOP financial supporters or their representatives told Semafor they are leaning toward DeSantis, but his associates have yet to contact them. The campaign of former President Donald Trump, who they supported in 2020, also has not been in touch.

Still, they aren’t ready to back upstarts like former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, leaving a swath of Republican donors who aren’t uber billionaires, but have shelled out low six figures in past presidential cycles, sitting on the sidelines for now.

Neither of the frontrunners are in need of these donors just yet, though the grace period for ignoring them only lasts so long. DeSantis, who hasn’t officially launched his bid, has the support of people like Citadel founder Ken Griffin, who has a net worth of about $30 billion by Bloomberg’s calculation (in addition to some less wealthy people like Arizona donor Don Tapia), while Trump has done well with small-dollar contributors in the past.

Other White House hopefuls — like Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence — are searching for funds. But with many in the mid-tier of donors in no rush to back them, the underdogs are at risk early in the election cycle.

Several donors said they don’t plan to back anyone until after the first few primaries, even though they’ve been approached by representatives for various presidential wannabes, including Pence and Haley.

That puts them in a Catch-22 of needing money to get voters’ attention but donors will only provide those funds if they catch the public’s eye. Representatives for candidates and people eyeing a presidential bid didn’t respond to requests for comment.