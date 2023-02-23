Semafor launches inaugural World Economy Summit
As the world comes to terms with a war in Europe that has no clear end game, Semafor is bringing together central bankers, finance ministers and CEOs to make sense of the economic road ahead and call out lurking blind spots.
Against the backdrop of the World Bank and IMF spring meetings in Washington, D.C., Semafor’s inaugural World Economy Summit will be held on April 12 at Gallup’s headquarters. On the agenda: the rise of geopolitical instability, how to build on green shoots in climate-change cooperation, and whether the Western political and economic coalition built over the past half-century can remain intact.
Jason Furman, the top economic adviser to Barack Obama, former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, and former Deputy Treasury Secretary Robert Kimmitt are among the summit’s advisory board members. BCG (Boston Consulting Group) is a partner for the event.
The world is becoming more balkanized, with narrow, national interests threatening the steady march toward a borderless, liberal global economy that seemed almost certain at the start of the century. A mild winter in Europe avoided what might have been a fracturing of Western allies under domestic pressures, but those cracks won’t disappear as spring arrives.
Gatherings like this are always valuable, but for much of the past thirty years, there was little risk of drama and even less intrigue. I’m expecting more of both, and hope you’ll join us. Register here.