Arms industry booms as Russia's war in Ukraine rages

As a manufacturer of everything from howitzer shells to fighter jets and nuclear submarines, BAE “has done very well out of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” The Economist reported.

BAE brought in $44 billion in new orders last year, pushing its order backlog to almost $80 billion. Its share price has soared by more than 50% in the last year.

The company expects continued growth in 2023 as countries raise their defense budgets in response to the “elevated threat environment” following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.