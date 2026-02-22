Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Uncertainty abounds for countries after US tariff ruling

Feb 22, 2026, 5:33pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Shipping containers at port
Mike Blake/Reuters

World governments had a muted reaction to the US Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariffs, as they await clarity on Washington’s trade policy.

Indian officials reportedly postponed a US trip that was set for this week to finalize the countries’ trade pact. US officials insisted existing deals would remain in place — which puts countries like Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea in a tough spot, given that they made significant concessions in exchange for lower US import duties.

“Do you renegotiate and drive a harder bargain since Trump’s leverage is diminished? Or keep what you have to avoid retaliation?” a geopolitical consultant said.

Some countries were quick to note their US deals had never been officially ratified.

J.D. Capelouto
AD