Uncertainty abounds for countries after US tariff ruling

World governments had a muted reaction to the US Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariffs, as they await clarity on Washington’s trade policy.

Indian officials reportedly postponed a US trip that was set for this week to finalize the countries’ trade pact. US officials insisted existing deals would remain in place — which puts countries like Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea in a tough spot, given that they made significant concessions in exchange for lower US import duties.

“Do you renegotiate and drive a harder bargain since Trump’s leverage is diminished? Or keep what you have to avoid retaliation?” a geopolitical consultant said.

Some countries were quick to note their US deals had never been officially ratified.