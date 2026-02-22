Norway cleans up at Winter Olympics thanks to dominance on skis

Norway extended its Winter Olympic dominance this year, departing Italy with the most golds and highest total medal count.

The tiny country racked up the hardware by winning the most events on snow, namely skiing: Cross-country skier Johannes Klæbo won a record six golds.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, cleaned up on ice rink-based events, while Japan excelled in events with judging involved, a New York Times analysis showed.

Still, Norway’s wins were a welcome spurt of good news for the country after a slew of scandals.

The Norwegian crown princess is under fire after the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed her close relationship with the sex offender. And her adult son is on trial on rape charges.