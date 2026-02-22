Denmark rejects US offer to send hospital boat to Greenland

Denmark on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump’s plan to send a “great hospital boat” to Greenland, the autonomous territory he has sought to acquire.

Trump said the vessel would help people on the island access health care. Danish officials responded by noting that Greenlanders have access to Denmark’s free, nationalized health system.

The president’s offer reflected his efforts to assert more control over Greenland, which Trump has cast as crucial to American national security in the Arctic.

It prompted “befuddlement on both sides of the Atlantic,” The Washington Post wrote, given that maritime tracking data showed no US hospital ship positioned to sail to Greenland.