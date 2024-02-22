Why Yale is dropping its test-optional admission policy

Yale University on Thursday said it was ending its test-optional policy, becoming the second Ivy League school after Dartmouth to drop a pandemic-era admission adjustment.

In a statement, university officials branded the change as “test-flexible,” meaning students can opt to submit Advance Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) test scores in lieu of SAT and ACT scores, the two most common standardized tests used for university admissions in the United States.

Yale said that their research determined standardized testing ultimately helps determine college readiness despite public outcry in recent years that has blamed standardized tests for fueling educational inequality in the country. And while many schools have decided to retain their test-optional policies, ACT and SATs remain ingrained in the American educational system.