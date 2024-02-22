The Dutch prime minister could be NATO’s new leader

More than two-thirds of NATO members, including key states such as the U.S., France, and the U.K., have endorsed Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next NATO leader, but the process of nomination requires approval from all 31 of members. Turkey reportedly has a long list of demands in exchange for backing Rutte’s leadership bid, while Budapest has doubts about Rutte due to his criticisms about the state of democracy in Hungary.

The alliance faces an uncertain future due to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump’s skepticism of collective security and the challenge of Ukraine funding, and the question of who will be NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg’s successor is of increasing importance to Europe and the United States.