Nvidia drives S&P 500 to record high in great day for Wall Street

Wall Street had a great day Thursday after chipmaker Nvidia reported a 265% revenue jump driven by sales to artificial intelligence companies, with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both marking new record closes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also closed just shy of a record high.

Other nations’ stock markets had blockbuster days too, with Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average closing at a high not recorded since 1989 and the Stoxx Europe 600 also closing at record levels.

Nvidia shares surged more than 16% after its latest earnings report beat expectations, sparking other tech stocks to rally. The chipmaker’s CEO said generative AI has “hit the tipping point.”