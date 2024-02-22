Massive leak spotlights China’s use of private hackers

A vast cache of leaked documents has revealed Beijing’s use of a private security contractor to hack individuals, governments, and organizations both in China and overseas.

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into the rare online dump of leaked materials from the private Chinese security company I-Soon, the Associated Press reported, which was hired to target dissidents and flood overseas networks with pro-Beijing content, among other forms of influence.

There is currently no indication of who is behind the 190-megabyte leak, which was posted to GitHub, a developer platform, last week – and which cybersecurity experts say appears to be credible, according to The New York Times.