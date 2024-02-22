G20 meeting reveals extent of US isolation on Gaza

The G20 gathering in Rio de Janeiro this week has revealed just how isolated Washington has become in its relentless support of Israel during the country’s months-long bombardment of Gaza.

The host, Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, opened the two-day meeting by decrying the “unacceptable paralysis” of the UN Security Council – where the U.S. on Tuesday vetoed a third resolution calling for a ceasefire – saying that the situation was costing “innocent lives.”

By accident, several journalists — including some from The Washington Post — were able to listen in to a closed-door meeting with top diplomats after audio headsets continued to relay officials’ comments.

The hot-mic incident saw some of the United States’ closest allies express frustration at the scale of death unfolding in the enclave, with many appearing to signal that further such losses could be avoided if the U.S. were to join calls for a ceasefire.

Some world leaders have “allowed impunity to hold sway,” said the representative of South Africa, which has accused Israel of carrying out a genocide in Gaza in a case filed with the International Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, Australia’s representative said of Israel’s planned military campaign in the southern Gazan city of Rafah: “We say again to Israel — do not go down this path.”

Washington’s isolated position on Israel is allowing actors such as China to gain footing in the Middle East. But the issue is also becoming a domestic challenge for U.S. President Joe Biden, who is facing a tough re-election bid this year, owing in part to his handling of the crisis.