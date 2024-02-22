Alexei Navalny’s mother accuses Russia of forcing her to have a ‘secret funeral’ for her son

Six days after the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in jail, his mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, said Thursday she was finally able to see the body of her son on Wednesday evening.

Navalnaya said that Russian investigators set conditions for “where, when, and how” Navalny should be buried, and alleged that they threatened her if she did not agree.

“Looking into my eyes, they told me they’ll do something to my son’s body if I don’t agree to a secret funeral,” she said in a video posted on Navalny’s YouTube channel.

Navalnaya insisted that she would not agree to the conditions. “I want all of you who cherish Alexei, and for whom his death was a personal tragedy, to have a chance to say your goodbyes,” she said.

Navalny’s mother was shown a medical report which stated that he died of natural causes, a Navalny spokesperson said. Most Western leaders have held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for his death, and people close to Navalny have suggested that he was killed in jail, where he was repeatedly placed in isolation and refused medical care after being arrested on trumped up charges.

Navalnaya was previously denied access to her son’s body after traveling to the morgue in Russia’s Far East where his body was believed to be held, and filed a lawsuit demanding the release of Navalny’s remains.

Russian authorities have said they cannot hand the body over until a cause of death is established, and claimed that the investigation would take two weeks. The activist’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, has accused Russia of holding her husband’s body to wait for traces of “Putin’s Novichok” to dissipate, a reference to the nerve agent Russian agents used to poison him in 2020.