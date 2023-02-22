WikiLeaks to display classified US docs in art show that could leave visitors open to prosecution

WikiLeaks plans to showcase classified U.S. government cables at an art exhibition next month to campaign for the release of its detained founder Julian Assange and raise awareness about threats to freedom of speech.

The London show will display 66 books filled with some of the top secret documents first published by WikiLeaks in 2010, reported Artnet News. While they have been available online for years the show would mark their first hard copy display in Britain and could put visitors at risk of prosecution for the same crime for which Assange is facing extradition, it said.