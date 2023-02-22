Two students sue China’s government after being punished for handing out pride flags

Two students who were reprimanded last year for handing out LGBTQ flags at Beijing's Tsinghua University are now suing China's Ministry of Education for refusing to listen to their appeal over their punishment, according to a now-censored WeChat post that the students appeared to publish on Tuesday.

WeChat Screengrab

The students, who only identified themselves as Huang and Li, said that while their disciplinary action has technically expired due to school regulations, they were committed to pursuing the lawsuit because "it's still a fact that [they] were penalized for flying rainbow flags."

Huang told the South China Morning Post that the lawsuit is more symbolic in nature.

"We feel a bit pessimistic about getting a win in the ruling … [but] the lawsuit still has its significance in raising public awareness,” she said.