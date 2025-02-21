US federal judge rules Trump’s mass firings can go ahead

A federal judge in Washington on Thursday ruled against an effort by labor unions to block the Trump administration’s attempts to slash the US government workforce, allowing the widespread firings to go ahead.

The Washington District Court judge said that unions should take their dispute to the Federal Labor Relations Authority, and only if that fails move to the federal court of appeals.

The judge noted that the first month of Trump’s second term had been “defined by an onslaught of executive actions that have caused, some say by design, disruption and even chaos.”

A judge in Massachusetts last week ruled similarly that labor unions representing federal workers did not have standing to challenge the administration’s actions in federal court.