US says Ukraine expected to sign ‘improved’ minerals deal after Trump-Zelenskyy spat

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said Friday that he expected Ukraine to sign a deal “in the very short term” that would give Washington rights to some of Kyiv’s minerals.

Waltz’s remarks at a conservative political conference in Washington came after Axios reported that the US had offered Ukraine an “improved” minerals deal following tough negotiations through the night and into Friday.

The negotiations over US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources have become a major sticking point between Kyiv and its most important ally. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not sign it earlier this week, sparking a war of words with US President Donald Trump: Zelenskyy accused Trump of being trapped in a Russian “disinformation space” while Trump called him a “dictator.” Waltz said earlier that Ukraine needs “to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal.”

Ukrainian officials said the first draft of the agreement presented by the US was not in accordance with Ukrainian law, and that it gave Washington huge concessions without offering any security guarantees in exchange.

As Trump continues his diplomatic outreach with Russia, Kyiv hopes that successfully negotiating a minerals deal could bring its relationship with Washington back on a more stable footing.