Republicans eye rollback of Biden rules on banks, WiFi and more

Congressional Republicans are lining up votes to roll back Biden administration rules on bank mergers, WiFi hotspots and more for floor consideration as early as next week, five people familiar with the plans said Friday.

The GOP can undo regulations issued within the last 60 legislative days with simple majority votes under the terms of the Congressional Review Act. And now that Donald Trump is in the White House, they can get a presidential signature on repeal of some of former President Joe Biden’s regulations.

The 60-legislative-day clock limits Republicans’ window to use their control of Washington to chip away at Biden’s legacy, however, and they notably have yet to send Trump any Congressional Review Act repeals. That’s guaranteed to change by March as House and Senate GOP leaders plan strikes on Biden regulations while they continue to fight over passing Trump’s broader legislative agenda.

The specifics of which regulations will be axed are still getting finalized, but Republicans have identified several high-priority efforts — and the new cross-chamber coordination on which repeals to pursue suggests that Republicans may cut a quick swath.

The bank merger rollback, led by Louisiana’s John Kennedy in the Senate, would undo an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency rule that placed more guardrails on those corporate consolidations. The WiFi hotspot repeal, led by Texan Ted Cruz in the Senate, would negate a Federal Communications Commission order that allows the subsidy of off-campus WiFi hotspots for students.

A third regulatory strike, also led by Kennedy, would scrap a Bureau of Ocean Energy Management requirement that oil and gas companies submit an archeological report before beginning production on federally managed offshore waters.

A fourth one, led by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, would repeal an EPA rule that charges oil and gas companies for methane emissions. And a fifth, led by Cruz and Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., would reverse an Energy Department policy that set higher standards for gas-powered water heaters.

The House is expected to take up Pfluger and Palmer’s resolutions next week, one of the people familiar with the plans said.