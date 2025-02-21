Israel vows revenge after Hamas returns unidentified body instead of hostage

Israel has accused Hamas of violating the terms of the Gaza ceasefire deal by returning an “anonymous, unidentified body” rather than that of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas as promised.

“This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the country’s military said in a statement. The other body returned was said to be that of a Palestinian woman.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, vowed to retaliate, saying Hamas would “pay the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement.”

The three other bodies handed over Thursday were identified as belonging to Bibas’ two young sons and an elderly peace activist.

The announcement came as three buses exploded near Tel Aviv in what officials called a “suspected terror attack,” spurring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to order an “intensive operation” in the occupied West Bank.

Arab leaders meeting in Riyadh Friday were meanwhile set to discuss a counter-proposal to US President Donald Trump’s plan to take control of Gaza.