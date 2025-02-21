Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Far-right Alternative for Germany set to make gains in weekend election

Tom Chivers and Mizy Clifton
Feb 21, 2025, 6:26am EST
Europe
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his main challenger Friedrich Merz participate in a TV debate. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his main challenger Friedrich Merz.
Fabrizio Bensch/Pool/File Photo/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Germany’s center-right opposition is on course to win this weekend’s election, but gains by the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) will likely be the biggest story.

The incumbent chancellor is unpopular, and Germany’s economy is sluggish: After decades as Europe’s industrial heartland, it is now “viewed as kaputt,” the BBC’s Europe editor said. Its dependence on Russian gas, Chinese demand for its goods, and US defense has been exposed.

Large-scale migration — Germany took in a million refugees from Syria and Afghanistan in 2015-16 alone — combined with a spate of terror attacks have gathered support for the previously beyond-the-pale AfD. The party is unlikely to reach government, though, as mainstream parties will try to form a coalition without it.

AD
AD