Amazon secures deal to take control of James Bond franchise

Amazon will decide the next James Bond after reaching a deal to take creative control of the 007 franchise, capping years of uncertainty about the secret agent’s future.

The company’s agreement ended its longtime feud with the British Broccoli family that had tightly controlled the Bond brand for more than 60 years; they will remain co-owners in a new joint venture that will house the iconic franchise.

One Bond expert suggested that Amazon’s control could lead to a change in the agent’s British background, and some have speculated the character could get his own cinematic universe. Turning to the fans, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wrote on X, “Who’d you pick as the next Bond?”