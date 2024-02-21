TikTok’s music loss could be YouTube’s gain

Just weeks after one of the world’s biggest music companies pulled its artists’ tracks from TikTok, rival short-form video platform YouTube Shorts debuted new features specifically aimed at increasing engagement with music.

YouTube’s new “Remix” function, which allows Shorts users to make their own content alongside music videos available on the platform, marks the latest evolution in the fight for the short-form video market. It comes after TikTok got into a licensing dispute with Universal Music Group, which forced the app to remove the catalogs of artists like Taylor Swift, Drake, and Bad Bunny from its platform. YouTube, meanwhile, has a global licensing agreement with UMG.