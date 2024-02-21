US draws widespread criticism after it vetoes UN call for Gaza ceasefire again

The U.S. vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Tuesday calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, drawing a global outcry.

This is the third time the U.S. has invoked its veto rights over the Israel-Hamas war, casting the lone vote against the Algeria-led resolution. Washington has argued that a ceasefire would endanger ongoing hostage release negotiations and its own attempts to secure a temporary ceasefire.

“A vote in favor of this draft resolution is a support for the Palestinians right to life,” said Amar Bendjama, Algerian ambassador to the U.N. “Conversely, voting against it implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon them.”

Algeria’s resolution was backed by 13 of the 15 UNSC members, as Britain abstained. Almost 30,000 Palestinians have died in the war triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel that killed around 1,100 people.