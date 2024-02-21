UK announces Russian sanctions over Navalny death

The U.K. imposed sanctions on several Russian prison chiefs after the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a day after France called for an independent probe into the activist’s death.

The move came as the U.S. announced it would also unveil sanctions targeting Russian officials after the 47-year-old critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin died on Friday at an Arctic penal colony.

The U.K. said it has frozen the assets of six prison bosses in charge of the colony where Navalny was serving a decades-long sentence widely believed to be politically motivated.

The cause of Navalny’s death has so far not been announced, but the politician’s supporters and several Western leaders have alleged that he was killed by the Kremlin.