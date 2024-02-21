Trader fired over off-color joke challenges hedge fund secrecy

A former senior trader is now claiming in court that his employment contract violated New York labor laws, a case charged with the politics of the #MeToo movement on Wall Street that could also have repercussions for contracts throughout the industry.

In a brief filed in New York Supreme Court on Tuesday, Daniel Michalow and his lawyers are laying out their case that the policy of his previous employer, D.E. Shaw, of withholding back pay until soon-to-be-ex-employees sign separation agreements that essentially waive their rights to ever to sue the firm or report misconduct is illegal under New York State labor laws. They also allege that these types of contracts are widespread throughout the hedge fund industry.

Michalow was fired by D.E. Shaw in 2018 after telling a former assistant that he was looking for a new assistant whom he could call “sugar tits” — a quip he later said was intended as a Mel Gibson impression. The fund said that his behavior had violated the firm’s code of conduct. In 2022, he was awarded $52 million by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority panel that found D.E. Shaw and four senior executives defamed Michalow when they suggested to a Bloomberg reporter and internally that he had been fired for sexual misconduct.

Since the Finra finding, Michalow has been appealing the size of his award, arguing that D.E. Shaw is still hiding millions of dollars of his deferred compensation behind a contract that isn’t strictly legal. In May, a New York judge ruled against his attempt to get $14 million of his deferred compensation from D.E. Shaw on the basis that he had refused to sign a compulsory release agreement.

D.E. Shaw did not immediately return a request for comment.