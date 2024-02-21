The Ukraine war is entering its third year

Russia’s war on Ukraine is entering its third year this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be using the stalemate to his advantage, trying to outlast Ukraine in the hopes that critical Western support for the nation eventually dries up.

More than 10,000 civilian casualties have been recorded since the war began, and the UN estimates the actual death toll to be much higher. United States officials estimated last year that at least 500,000 Russian and Ukrainian troops have been killed or injured in the war.

The Kremlin said it will not concede any of its territorial gains to Ukraine in a deal to end the war, despite suffering blows to its military and economy. But Russia’s capture of the Eastern stronghold of Avdiivka over the weekend has renewed the Kremlin’s assault on Eastern Ukrainian towns as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned allies that a lack of arms and ammunition was giving Russia room to advance.