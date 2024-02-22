South Africa’s ruling party could lose power after 30 years

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country will hold elections on May 29, in a vote that could see the ruling African National Congress (ANC) lose its hold on power after 30 years in government.

Opinion polls suggest the ANC will lose its majority for the first time since Nelson Mandela led the party to power following the end of Apartheid in 1994, as high youth unemployment, corruption, and power outages continue to plague South Africa.

The election, in which independent candidates are being allowed to run for the first time in an attempt to invigorate apathetic voters, will see South Africans elect 400 parliament members, who will in turn select the president.